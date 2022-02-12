owen-wilson’s-brothers:-everything-to-know-about-his-siblings,-luke-&-andrew

Find Out

February 12, 2022 12:01AM EST

Owen Wilson grew up the middle child between two brothers, and all three have found their niche in Hollywood. Learn all about Owen’s brothers Luke and Andrew, here!

Actor Owen Wilson may be back in the spotlight with a starring role in Jennifer Lopez‘s new rom-com Marry Me, his career has been going strong for decades. And behind him every step of the way? Older brother Andrew Wilson and younger brother Luke Wilson. Though the three siblings grew up in Dallas, Texas, all of them have made their own names in Hollywood and beyond. From sitting front-row at each other’s premieres to collaborating behind the scenes, these brothers support each other, no matter when or where. Learn everything you need to know about the talented and close-knit trio, below.

Owen Wilson has two brothers, Luke and Andrew, both of whom have also made careers onscreen. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock) Andrew Wilson Owen’s oldest brother Andrew Wilson is an actor and director and has often starred alongside his brothers. (Blitz Pictures/Shutterstock)

The eldest of the bunch, Andrew Wilson was born to parents Laura and Robert Wilson in 1964. An actor and director himself, Andrew has had his fair share of roles, acting in films like the Drew-Barrymore directed Whip It, Fever Pitch with Jimmy Fallon, and 2017’s Time Trap. Throughout his career, Andrew has shared the screen with his brothers on many occasions. Andrew has had a role in multiple Wes Anderson films alongside Owen, including Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, and The Royal Tenenbaums.

In 2006’s Idiocracy,

