‘oz’-star-granville-adams-has-died

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 10, 2021 / 07:14 PM

HBO’s OZ star Granville Adams, 58, has died. The actor who played the character Zahir Arif on the hit series was battling cancer.

“Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest,” OZ showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana wrote on Instagram in Adams’ honor.

Fontana and OZ actor Dean Winters launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cancer treatment costs since Adams’ was not able to work.

“Not only does he have to battle this ruthless disease, but now he has to fend off the hospital bills the insurance company refuses to pay,” they wrote. “ In this quarter alone, the unpaid bills have piled up to $69,550. We want to gather together and show Granville our love by clearing this quarter’s bills, giving Granville concrete support in his fight against this vicious disease.”

RELATED: Actor Michael K. Williams Found Dead In Brooklyn Apartment

In December 2020, Adams announced he had cancer in an Instagram post of himself in a hospital bed and posted this defiant message, “F**K CANCER.”

Adams starred in Oz from 1997 to 2003. He also had a recurring role as Officer Jeff Westby on the NBC series Homicide: Life on the Street from 1996 to 1999.

His many fans took to Twitter to share their grief.

I lost my brotha today after a long battle with cancer.

I don’t do well with loss because I’m unfamiliar with it.

Yo Granny we’ll be chopping it up on the other side one day.

Until then…

Rest easy my friend.

» Read Full Article