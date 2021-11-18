pamela-anderson-&-tommy-lee’s-sex-tape-scandal-erupts-in-1st-‘pam-&-tommy’-trailer

Watch

November 18, 2021 12:00AM EST

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape is the intense focus of the highly anticipated Hulu miniseries ‘Pam & Tommy,’ starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, in the wild first official trailer. See it here.

The first official trailer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy is here and it’s giving us serious flashbacks of when Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee‘s sex tape went viral! The network released the sneak peek of the limited series, which is set to be released on Feb. 2, 2022, on Nov. 18 and it gives viewers a glimpse into the focus of the feature as well as Lily James and Sebastian Stan‘s incredible transformations into the former power couple.

The entire one minute and 55 second trailer shows the moment that Pam and Tommy’s sex tape, which was made on their honeymoon in 1995, got into the hands of others after an electrician stole it from their home, leading to it getting leaked and becoming one of the most famous sex tapes in history. Seth Rogan, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay can be seen in their epic roles throughout the trailer and of course, Lily and Sebastian show off their head-turning similarities to the Baywatch and Motley Crue star.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson were married from 1995 until 1998. (Featureflash Photo Agency)

At one point, Sebastian’s Tommy rolls up in a car and flaunts his tattoos and piercings and another moment shows Lily’s Pam running in her iconic Baywatch swimsuit while filming the series of the same name. The clip also shows the lovebirds’ concerned reactions when they realize their sex tape got into the wrong hands and could potentially be leaked.

