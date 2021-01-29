pamela-anderson-and-new-husband-accused-by-his-ex-of-having-an-“affair”

Pamela Anderson Secretly Married Bodyguard Over Holidays

News of Pamela Anderson‘s recent marriage came as a surprise to many, but especially to her new husband’s ex.

E! News confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 27, that the 53-year-old Baywatch star wed her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, 40, on Christmas Eve, in their native Canada in what technically marked her ninth wedding ceremony in 25 years. Following the news, the U.K. newspaper The Sun reported that a woman named Carey, 42, said she was in a longtime relationship with Dan and was helping to raise his two young children when he and the actress began their romance. E! News has reached out to Pamela’s team for comment.

“I decided to speak out because I want people to know that my almost five-year relationship, with three children involved, ended because of the affair Pam and Dan started while he was still with me,” Carey, who also has an adult daughter, told The Sun. “We were all totally blindsided by this, it’s been so hard for us.”

She said Pamela initially hired Dan in fall 2019 to work as a contractor to renovate her home on Vancouver Island and that last March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, he started spending the night at the house.

“Dan would stay at her house and not come home, and here I am taking care of the kids,” Carey said. “At first he denied it when I confronted him but then, finally, I asked him, ‘Are you sleeping with Pam?’ He said, ‘All I’m going to say is I’ve crossed the line.'”

She also claimed Dan apologized to her and asked her to give him time to “figure things out.” Carey went on to note Dan moved out of their family home in July and moved in with Pamela.

» Read Full Article