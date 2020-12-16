pamela-anderson-&-tommy-lee’s-romantic-timeline:-from-marriage,-to-kids,-divorce-&-more

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee had one of the most high-profile marriages in the mid-’90s. Take a look back at their relationship with this timeline.

During the mid-’90s, Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson were two of the most well-known stars in Hollywood. Tommy, 58, is a founding member of rock band Mötley Crüe, and Pamela, 53, became a bona-fide star thanks to Baywatch. Now, a pivotal time in the former couple’s relationship is heading to the small screen. Lily James will star as the blonde bombshell with Sebastian Stan playing Tommy Lee in the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, following the stars’ legal battle over a leaked video of the couple being intimate. Before the series gets underway, here’s a refresher on the pair’s relationship.

A Whirlwind Wedding

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee wed after being together for only four days [AP Images].After his divorce from actress Heather Locklear in 1993, Tommy met Pamela at a New Year’s Eve party in 1994. Although the two were friendly, they weren’t immediately romantic with one another. But their relationship completely changed after their first date, which ultimately took the couple to Cancún, where they wed on the beach 96 hours later. The couple exchanged their vows on February 19, 1995.

Their Public Legal Battle

The couple’s intimate honeymoon tape was stollen mere months after their marriage [AP Images].Just months after getting married, Pam and Tommy found themselves in a legal battle that would completely consume their relationship. A private video of the couple being intimate was stollen by the couple’s former electrician,

» Read Full Article