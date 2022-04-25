Menu
Paris Hilton’s Bodyguard Chases Her As She Dances At Coachella & The Video Is Hilarious

April 25, 2022
Paris Hilton is a free spirit — perhaps a bit too free for her bodyguard to keep up! In a now-viral video shared by Tiktok user @megcoss, the This is Paris star is seen dancing and jumping around at Coachella as her bodyguard tries to run after her to amid the crowd. “The way Paris Hilton’s bodyguard has to chase after her in the desert heat as she skips away,” the user wrote over the hilarious video of the heiress, dressed in an off-the-shoulder, sheer white dress. Paris also wore cute pigtail buns in a half-up/half-down hair do and carried a silver metallic mini backpack for the Indio, California music festival.

Cardi B’s bodyguard in the teacup vibes 😂 #parishilton #coachella #celebsatcoachella #parishiltonismymom

The 41-year-old is definitely sliving her best life, but that’s always kind of a given for Paris! Back in February, the proud Aquarius celebrated her Feb. 17 birthday by visiting the tropics and showing off her stellar bod in several pics posted to Instagram. She soaked up the sun on a private boat and then took tot he beach, letting out her wild side by sporting a leopard print, high-waisted bikini set and matching flats.

Paris also modeled a beautiful monarch butterfly-patterned beach wrap in several of the photos, completing the look with a pair of triangular-shaped sunglasses and a jewel-studded headband.

