paris-hilton's-stylist-reveals-how-to-get-her-wedding-day-hair

There is a really good chance we may never get over Paris Hilton’s wedding look.

From her breathtaking Oscar de La Renta dress to the sentimental venue, the reality TV star’s wedding is what Pinterest wedding board dreams are made of. But, can we just talk about her elegant updo for a hot minute?

Luckily, Paris’ hair stylist Eduardo Ponce gave E! an exclusive step-by-step product breakdown on how he got the Paris in Love star’s hair ready for her walk down the aisle.

“The overall inspiration for Paris’ wedding day was ‘timeless beauty,'” Eduardo explained. “We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn’t want to over do the glam. We kept it clean and simple.”

Session-Max Spray

“Then I blow dried and sectioned out her bangs and started shaping the back side, while adding in Luxy clip-in extensions for fullness. I love using Session-Max Spray at the base of the hair after teasing before clipping in extensions. This adds more grit for extensions to stay in place.”

