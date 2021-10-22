paris-jackson,-alexandra-shipp-and-more-stars-go-topless-to-celebrate-full-moon-“ritual”

Macaulay Culkin Helped Paris Jackson Ace Her “AHS” Audition

Paris Jackson is thanking the “mother moon.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, when the moon was full, the 23-year-old model stripped down to her underwear for a “ritual” with her friends, including Alexandra Shipp. Paris shared a glimpse of their gathering under the night sky on Instagram, writing, “Thank you mother moon,” alongside a photo of their backsides.

Paris captioned a separate picture, which showed the girls as they posed topless, “‘Tis the season.”

According to Paris’ friend and singer Lavender, they recently formed the group and got together to mark the start of a new lunar phase. “Thank you sisters for letting me lead my first full moon ritual,” Lavender wrote on her Instagram. “Feels incredible to have this sweet and special new coven. A group of such spiritually aware, incredible women. Thank you for patience over my fumbling.”

And Lavender clarified in a comment that the ritual was nothing dark. Instead, they were simply “thanking the moon.”

As for the name of their new coven, Alexandra joked it’s “dirty feet ganggangcoven.”

Paris previously shared that she has a greater appreciation for life and this earth after attempting to take her life. She discussed her suicide attempts with Willow Smith on Red Table Talk, saying that she’s grateful she’s still alive.

Instagram

“I can say several years later that I’m like really grateful that I didn’t. Things have gotten better,” she reflected.

The singer added that it took time for her to realize that she was meant to be on this earth, saying, “Initially I think it was—it’s kind of morbid,

» Read Full Article