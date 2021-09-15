parys-haralson,-former-nfl-linebacker,-dead-at-37

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 / 08:13 PM

Parys Haralson, a former linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has passed away. He was 37.

In a statement from the NFC team, news of Haralson’s death was confirmed on Monday (September 13).

​​”Parys was a beloved member of our organization that lived life with an extraordinary amount of passion and joy, while leaving an indelible mark on everyone he came across,” the 49ers said. “We extend our condolences to Parys’ family and loved ones.”

The cause of Haralson’s death has not yet been released.

Haralson was drafted by San Francisco in the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to play six seasons with the team. He was traded to the New Orleans Saints in 2013 and played his final game a year later.

“Haralson possessed an unforgettable smile, upbeat attitude and was deeply respected by teammates and the coaching staff alike for his combination of dependability, leadership, and professionalism,” the Saints said in a statement. “The organization’s thoughts and prayers go out to the Haralson family.”

After his playing career, Haralson served as the 49ers’ director of player engagement for two seasons.

Adam Snyder, a former teammate and player for the 49ers, remembered Haralson as a great man.

“Parys Haralson was one of the greatest dudes in the locker room for many years,” Snyder wrote on Twitter. “He made everyone around him smile. We had some tough years and he was always a guy I looked forward to seeing. This hurts. Miss you already P Town.”

