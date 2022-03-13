patrick-mahomes-&-brittany-matthews’-daughter,-1,-is-adorable-in-white-dress-at-their-wedding

See Pics

March 13, 2022 3:51AM EDT

Sterling Skye stole the show at Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ wedding! The couple’s one-year-old daughter looked too cute while partaking in the gorgeous ceremony.

One-year-old Sterling Skye Mahomes was the star of the show at her famous parents’ wedding on March 12 in Hawaii. As promised, Sterling was part of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews‘ wedding ceremony, and she was too cute for words at the nuptials. Sterling proved she’s already quite the fashionista, wearing a sweet white lace dress for the ceremony!

The 1-year-old snuggled up to her mom in the wedding photos, shared to both Patrick and Brittany’s Instagram accounts, looking oh-so-happy! Sterling’s dress included a big white bow at the back, along with a matching bow hair piece. She looked right at the camera for a photo with her mom and dad, who were absolutely beaming after tying the knot.

Patrick and Brittany got married in Hawaii, so Sterling got to enjoy some fun in the sun leading up to the big day. Just a few days before the wedding, Brittany shared the cutest photo of Sterling in her bathing suit and beach hat. Another wedding guest also posted a shot of Sterling hanging out by the pool with some of Patrick and Brittany’s loved ones surrounding her. Needless to say, the little one was the center of attention during her parents’ big weekend!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews on the red carpet. (Shutterstock)

Sterling just turned one in February, but she was able to partake in the wedding fun. Brittany was actually pregnant with the adorable little one when Patrick proposed to her in September 2020.

» Read Full Article