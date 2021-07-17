patrick-mahomes-&-brittany-matthews-gush-over-baby-girl-sterling-as-she-cuddles-with-family-dog

Cue the awws: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ daughter Sterling Skye had a cuddle session with one of their pups.

One of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ fur babies has taken to their little human baby. The couple shared sweet snapshots of one of their dogs cuddling with daughter Sterling Skye, 4 months, on the Instagram account the duo created for pups Steel and Silver Mahomes on July 15.

In both slides, the pup can be seen resting his little head on Sterling and her pink polka dot onesie on the couch. The caption read: “Cuddles with my sis,” complete with pink heart emojis. Brittany, 25, even re-shared the post on her own Instagram Story on Thursday and gushed about the endearing moment between the “siblings.”

The couple’s dogs appear to have formed an instant bond with little Sterling. Earlier this year, Steel and Silver’s Instagram account shared another sweet photo of one of the pups cozying up on Sterling’s plush pink pillow. “What’s Sterlings is mine too, she told me so,” Brittany and Patrick’s account captioned the post, writing from the perspective of their pet.

Brittany and her football quarterback fiancé, 25, welcomed Sterling in February, announcing their daughter’s arrival with an Instagram photo. In it, baby Sterling’s little hands grasp at her mother’s finger, and Brittany wears a necklace that has her daughter’s name in cursive. Following Sterling’s arrival, the couple celebrated their 9th anniversary in March. Britney commemorated the occasion on Instagram with a photo and called Patrick her “favorite human.”

The high school sweethearts got engaged in September 2020. Patrick popped the question after he received his Super Bowl LIV ring following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win at the 2020 Super Bowl that February.

