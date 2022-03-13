patrick-mahomes-&-brittany-matthews-married:-couple-weds-in-romantic-hawaiian-ceremony

Breaking News

March 13, 2022 3:39AM EDT

Football season is over, but Patrick Mahomes has another big milestone to celebrate — he married his longtime love, Brittany Matthews, in Hawaii on March 12!

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. The lovebirds, who started dating when they were just teenagers, got married on March 12. They had a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Hawaii, with their adorable one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and many other loved ones in attendance. Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as the Best Man for the nuptials.

Patrick shared the first photos of the wedding via Instagram, writing, “Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes.” The bride stunned in a white bustier dress with cutouts as she held Patrick’s hand walking down the aisle. The NFL star was equally as dapper in a light grey suit, smiling as they celebrated their happy day! In another photo, their sweet daughter Sterling was seen in the cutest white dress as parents beamed at the camera! The bride and groom shared several smooches in the gorgeous photos, looking oh-so-in love.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews make a red carpet appearance. (Omar Vega/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

At a night before party, Brittany short white tulle dress for the ceremony, while Patrick wore an ombré Louis Vuitton short and button up ensemble with slides, Brittany lost her white Mach & Mach heels for the dance floor, switching to sneakers, while Patrick went barefoot as they got ready for their big day!

Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020. The elaborate proposal took place after Patrick and his teammates received their Super Bowl rings for winning the big game seven months earlier.

