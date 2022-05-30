Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Expecting Baby #2: Photos

May 29, 2022
patrick-mahomes-&-brittany-matthews-expecting-baby-#2:-photos
Written by
0

View gallery

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, in this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, file photo. The National Women's Soccer League is returning to Kansas City after an ownership group led by local businesspeople that includes the fiancé of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was awarded an expansion franchise Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)

*EXCLUSIVE* Cabo San Lucas, MEXICO - Patrick Mahomes is seen shirtless on a yacht with friends in Cabo San Lucas. The Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback has been enjoying a getaway with friends and girlfriend Brittany Matthews in Cabo after welcoming their son, Sterling Skye Mahomes in February! Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: HEM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

*EXCLUSIVE* Maui, HI - Patrick Mahomes married his high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews today in a lavish oceanside ceremony in Maui. Shot on 03/12/22.Pictured: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany MatthewsBACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Patrick Mahomes just announced some exciting news for his growing family! On May 29, the NFL superstar took to his official Instagram account to reveal that his wife, Brittany Matthews, is pregnant with the couple’s second baby!

In the adorable photos, Patrick and Brittany sat outside on a bright, sunny day. Brittany put her arm around her daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, who she gave birth to in February 2021. Patrick and his wife synched their outfits, as they both wore minimalist beige shirts and ripped blue jeans. In the first picture, Sterling held up a sign that read “Big Sister Duties Coming Soon,” while the family smiled directly into the camera.

For the second snapshot, the parents gazed affectionately at their daughter. And for the final photograph, Patrick and Brittany proudly held up a photo with an ultrasound for baby number two while they cuddled Sterling. “Round 2!” the caption enthusiastically read, to which Brittany responded by commenting “My fam,” followed by heat emojis.

The exciting announcement comes a few years after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback received his Super Bowl Ring after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in February 2020. To help him celebrate the win, his supportive partner was photographed as she jumped into his arms and embraced him in a loving smooch.

Patrick Mahomes Brittanny MatthewsPatrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthew (Shutterstock)

Months later, Patrick then proposed to his high school sweetheart on September 2020, on her 25th birthday. Brittany revealed that he did the romantic deed by arranging flowers at the Arrowhead Stadium. Better yet,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

jay-z-applying-for-sports-betting-license-in-ny-state

Jay-Z Applying for Sports Betting License in NY State

August 16, 2021
pete-davidson-and-machine-gun-kelly-strip-down-to-their-“undies”-to-appease-“horny”-fans

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Strip Down to Their “Undies” to Appease “Horny” Fans

December 6, 2021
mary-j.-blige-gushes-over-finally-finding-‘real-love’-in-icon-award-speech-at-bbmas

Mary J. Blige Gushes Over Finally Finding ‘Real Love’ In Icon Award Speech At BBMAs

May 15, 2022