Patrick Mahomes' Pregnant Fiancée Brittany Matthews Fires Back at Maternity Pic Criticism

Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancee Brittany Matthews Slams ESPN

Fitness influencer and trainer Brittany Matthews has no time for haters.

On Feb. 19, Brittany, who is engaged to the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared a photo of herself with her husband-to-be. In the pic, Brittany wears a dusty rose colored dress, while Patrick rocks a suit and cradles her baby bump. She captioned the sweet photo “My king,” along with a baby emoji.

Apparently, not everyone saw the love in the photo. Brittany took to her Instagram Story to share some of the hateful comments she received about the pic—clearly from people who never heard the phrase “If you don’t have something nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

One wrote, “Someone, anyone, Jesus, Mary, Joseph, please help this woman. She has so much potential.” Another added, “Girl who dressed you for this shoot? You’re beautiful and skinny and this dress doesn’t do you justice! Jesus Christ that dress is an abomination.”

Fortunately, Brittany took the whole thing in stride, writing back, “Well, ladies, not trying to look ‘skinny’ in my maternity pics, I’m very pregnant and not trying to make myself not look pregnant.”

But Brittany clapped back replying, “Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop! If you have nothing nice to say, THEN STFU.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Brittany is no stranger to shutting down negativity. When ESPN posted a photo of her fiancé looking dejected to their Twitter while his team was losing during the Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this month, she defended her man, tweeting, “Cool ESPN, love the support of a major sports platform for one of the best players in the league…”

Fortunately for the fitness coach,

