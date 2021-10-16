patrick-mahomes’-siblings:-everything-to-know-about-the-qb’s-brother-&-half-sisters

Find Out

October 16, 2021 1:36AM EDT

Patrick Mahomes is a big brother to Jackson, Mia, and Zoe. Here’s what to know about the Kansas City Chiefs football quarterback’s siblings.

Kansas City Chiefs football quarterback Patrick Mahomes sticks by his family. In September, a video that featured his brother Jackson pouring water on a heckling fan following the Chiefs’ loss against the Baltimore Ravens quickly went viral. When asked about it at a press conference a few days later, the athlete, 26, had his 21-year-old brother’s back, explaining that the clip didn’t include the things said to his brother and his fiancée Brittany Matthews.

“Obviously it’s something that we don’t want to necessarily do,” Patrick told reporters. “There was things said to him, and Brittany, that you don’t see kind of on the clip. But, I mean he’s been good at it, at not trying to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it. And he’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.” A supportive big brother!

Patrick is also half-brother to younger sisters Mia Randall, 10, and Zoe Mahomes, presumed to be about 6. After the athlete’s parents Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin separated in 2006, they both welcomed daughters of their own with other partners. So, who are the quarterback’s siblings? Below, everything to know about Jackson, Mia, and Zoe.

Jackson Mahomes

Jackson is Patrick’s one and only brother. Born on May 15, 2000 to Patrick Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin, the 21-year-old is, like most Gen Z, an internet personality known for his TikTok videos. No surprise here,

