paulina-gretzky-slays-in-plunging-black-dress-for-sister’s-birthday-dinner-with-dad-wayne

Fashion

March 29, 2022 9:58AM EDT

Paulina Gretzky looked fabulous in a sheer black plunging dress while out for her little sister, Emilia’s birthday with their dad, Wayne.

Paulina Gretzky always looks fabulous no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what happened when she went out to eat with her family. The 33-year-old was out to eat for her sister Emilia’s birthday, with their dad, Wayne Gretzky. For the outing, Paulina rocked a plunging black off-the-shoulder dress with sheer sleeves.

Paulina’s dress was completely cut out on the bodice with a tie in the front of her chest revealing ample cleavage. The long sleeves were tight and sheer while the hem was super short. She accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces and a gorgeous blowout.

Paulina has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently, she was at her bachelorette party in Saint Barts when she wore a skintight strapless white mini dress that highlighted her toned figure perfectly.

Paulina accessorized her white mini with a pair of white sneakers and a white cowboy hat that was bedazzled with crystal fringe. Meanwhile, all of her guests were dressed in head-to-toe pink outfits.

Aside from this look, Paulina rocked a white one-piece swimsuit that was super cheeky, with a sheer white mesh cover-up on top.

When Paulina isn’t wearing mini dresses or bikinis, she still manages to look sexy even when she’s covered up. One of our favorite looks from her was when she rocked a skintight SKIMS x Fendi jumpsuit with a high neck and tight leggings which she accessorized with a fluffy black parka lined with fur on the inside.

