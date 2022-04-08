pete-buttigieg-slams-‘bully’-republicans-for-jokes-about-his-sexuality-&-‘don’t-say-gay’-bill

The Transportation Secretary said that attacks on him and bills like ‘Don’t Say Gay’ are made for ‘political reasons,’ and because they don’t have plans for other political issues.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg brushed off attacks from Republicans who make light of his sexuality or he and his husband Chasten being fathers, during a Friday April 8 appearance on The View. Buttigieg, 40, explained that attacks on him personally or dangerous pieces of legislation like Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill are often politically motivated to hide the fact that they don’t have further plans to deal with issues that affect Americans.

When asked if he had any messages for kids who might be struggling due to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, Buttigieg hit back at Republicans for making an already difficult time, even more difficult. “You’re not alone. It is hard to be especially a middle schooler. Even if you’re not LGBTQ+ or anything! It’s hard, and you throw that in, and you think about what these kids are asked about. There might be bullies in your school. You don’t need bullies in the state house added to that,” he said.

At the top of the show, a clip was played of Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, where she made a bizarre and offensive attack against the Transport Secretary. “He and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms,” she said. Earlier in the interview, View co-host Ana Navarro said that she was “sorry” about jokes that some Republicans have made at his expense, before asking about the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Buttigieg warned that even though certain laws and attacks are to cover for a lack of planning,

