pete-davidson-and-machine-gun-kelly-strip-down-to-their-“undies”-to-appease-“horny”-fans

Did Kim Kardashian Give Pete Davidson a HICKEY?!

Special delivery! Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly just showed off their packages on the ‘gram.

The longtime friends and frequent collaborators enjoyed a fun-filled get-together and even stripped down to their “undies” during an Instagram Live on Monday, Dec. 6. If anything, the dynamic duo knew the power of their sex appeal. After all, MGK has had a steamy relationship with Megan Fox, while Pete recently struck up a romance with Kim Kardashian.

“I hope everyone is just really soaking in their seats out there,” the 31-year-old musician said on his Instagram Live, which was captured by fans and posted online as part of an apparent collaboration with Calvin Klein.

The Saturday Night Live star reiterated the singer’s sentiments, sharing, “I hope everyone’s horny. We really brought the horniness. I mean, we bring the horniness…If you look up Machine Gun Kelly in the Urban Dictionary, it says, ‘Horniness.'”

“Pete Davidson also has a simile to that,” Machine Gun Kelly interjected. “It’s called BDE.”

While the 28-year-old comedian called the term—an acronym for “big dick energy” and was popularized when he was engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018—”insanely embarrassing,” Pete also admitted that “it is true.”

Pete and Machine Gun Kelly later upped the ante during their hang out by ditching their pants.

“Should we do it together?” The King of Staten Island actor asked, before he and the “Bad Things” artist pulled down their pants to reveal their tighty-whities.

