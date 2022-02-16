how-pete-davidson-feels-about-kanye-west-calling-him-&-kim-kardashian-out-on-social-media

Pete Davidson ‘has never been in a situation like’ the one he’s in with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, and he’s trying to ‘be there’ for the reality star.

Pete Davidson, 28, is trying to “stay away” from Kanye West, 44, after the rapper took to social media to publicly declare his desire to get back with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41, and shade her new romance with the comedian. In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts he published this past week, Ye revealed he’s hoping to get his “family back” and shared various posts that trolled Pete, including one that asked his followers to scream “Kimye,” his couple nickname with Kim, at the Saturday Night Live star if they ever saw him in person.

“Pete has obviously never been in a situation like this before so understandably, he’s still trying to figure out how to navigate this whole thing,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife about Pete’s feelings about the public drama. “Pete isn’t afraid of Kanye, but he does wish that all of this drama was behind Kim. The best thing Pete knows how to do is just be there for Kim and try to be as supportive a boyfriend as possible.”

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have been dating since around Oct. 2021. (SWWES/MEGA)

“When he initially started dating Kim, he knew there was some drama surrounding her divorce, but it didn’t bother him because he felt that Kim was handling her own business,” the source continued. “But now that Kanye has dragged Pete into this, of course he has some type of feelings. But he feels like the best thing to do is stay away from Kanye and not poke the bear,

