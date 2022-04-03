pete-davidson-&-gunna-trade-verses-about-loving-short-movies-in-new-snl-music-video

Pete Davidson was joined by rapper Gunna for a new SNL rap song about preferring the shortest of movies

After a spring hiatus that felt far too long, ‘Saturday Night Live’ returned on Apr. 2 with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting and rapper Gunna as the musical guest, both taking the stage at Studio 6H for the first time. Though the sketches were strong and the laughs were plenty as Season 27 finally got back into the swing of things, nothing could top the return of Pete Davidson‘s rap skills, when he traded verses with musical guest Gunna about their preference for short movies over long movies.

Pete Davidson and Gunna joined forces on this week’s SNL to rap about their adoration for watching short movies. (NBC)

Everything got started when Pete came into view onscreen in trendy black rectangular sunglasses, bandana pants, and an expression that proved he was ready to drop some thoughts. Going on to rap about how shorter movies are much better than long ones, Pete and Gunna shouted out some of their favorite picks from Driving Miss Daisy to Austin Powers. The video also featured cast member Chris Redd and a surprise appearance from Simon Rex, the actor whose performance in Sean Baker‘s Red Rocket due rave reviews and accolades this awards season.

Though Pete and Gunna’s rap linkup certainly stood out above and beyond, the rest of SNL’s grand return also proved to be a fun watch. From Jerrod’s hilarious opening monologue to the long-overdue return of ‘Weekend Update,’ it was clear Jerrod, Gunna, and the whole cast had been more than ready to bring their funny business back onstage. Gunna performed two soulful songs from his new album in addition to dropping some lines for the hilarious sketch.

