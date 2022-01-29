‘Uncle Pete’ Davidson Meets John Mulaney & Olivia Munn’s Newborn Baby – Cute Photos

See Pics

January 29, 2022 12:54AM EST

Pete Davidson is cuddling up with pal John Mulaney and Olivia Munn’s newborn son and it’s definitely the cutest thing we’ve seen all day!

Move over Uncle Buck, it’s “Uncle Pete!” Pete Davidson made the most adorable appearance in his good friend John Mulaney‘s Instagram story on Friday, Jan. 28, as he cuddled with John and girlfriend Olivia Munn‘s newborn baby Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. In the first shot of the pair, John showed Pete holding baby Malcom in his arms as the two looked at each other with glee. John put the funny and cute “F.U.N Song” from SpongeBob Square Pants in the background of the first shot of Pete and Malcom, celebrating how the two would be “friends forever.”

The next slide in John’s stories showed a video of Pete still cradling the two-month-old as he looked up at him. “Yeah, babies are all head,” Pete joked, as the loving parents laughed in the background.

John and Olivia have been a bit more out and about these days with their sharing photos of their newborn son. Just a day ago, Olivia posted an incredibly sweet family photo of herself, John, and baby Malcom with actor Henry Golding and his wife Liv Lo plus their daughter, Lyla. “Malcolm met Lyla today,” Olivia captioned the adorable post which included four photos of the playdate.

John and Olivia officially announced the arrival of their son with a pair of heartwarming Instagram posts on Dec. 24. The comedian introduced his little one to the world with a sweet photo of the sleeping baby bundled up in fleece and wearing a tiny blue hat.

» Read Full Article