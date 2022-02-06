pete-davidson-happy-to-be-‘a-shoulder’-kim-kardashian-can-‘cry-on’-during-kanye-west-drama

Exclusive

February 6, 2022 12:53AM EST

As the drama continues between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, her new beau Pete Davidson ‘has her back completely,’ a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

The divorce drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just keeps getting messier. From Kanye releasing a song threatening Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson to accusing Kim of kidnapping daughter North West on her birthday. But through everything, Kim continues to be spotted out and about with Pete, who more than often puts a smile on her face. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned via a source that through her very public split, Pete has been “completely opposite” of Kanye and a “shoulder to cry on” for Kim: “He has her back completely.”

Kim and Pete have had a whirlwind romance and were first spotted cozying up at Knott’s Berry Farm in California in Oct. 2021, after they shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live. Soon after, Kim was spotted in Pete’s native Staten Island, where HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY Kim met Pete’s mom. and the rest is history. However, the budding relationship has shared headlines by Kim’s highly public divorce, the proceedings of which began in Feb. 2021. A source close to the couple told HL that although Pete “feels bad” for Kim he’s “staying out” of the drama. “Pete knows Kim is a grown woman and can handle this for herself,” the insider shared.

