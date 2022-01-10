Menu
Pete Davidson Recalls How Bob Saget Helped Him Get Through “Rough” Mental Health Period

January 10, 2022
Celebrities React to Bob Saget’s Death

Bob Saget gave Pete Davidson a hand to hold onto during a time of need.

On Jan. 9, shortly after news of the Full House star’s death emerged, Davidson paid tribute to his friend in a moving statement. While the Saturday Night Live star doesn’t have social media, he asked fellow comedian Dave Sirius to post a message for him.

“Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” Davidson’s note began. “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff.”

Davidson added that Saget would stay on the phone with his mom, Amy Davidson, for “hours” in an effort to help in any way that he could. “Connecting us with doctors and new things we could try,” he continued. “He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

“I love you Bob,” Davidson concluded his message, “it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

Prior to his death, Saget had been on the road for his stand-up tour, even performing in Florida on Saturday, Jan. 8. The following day, local authorities confirmed Saget’s passing.

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene.

