Pete Davidson Says Goodbye to SNL in Touching Letter

May 21, 2022
Live From New York, it’s Pete Davidson‘s official Saturday Night Live departure.

The comedian announced he was leaving the NBC sketch comedy show after eight years, ahead of his final appearance on the May 21 episode. Pete, who doesn’t use social media, had pal Dave Sirus post a heartfelt message and throwback video to his Instagram account featuring Pete sharing an animated hug with Jerrod Carmichael.

“Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way,” Pete wrote of the clip. “In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one.”

Pete admitted when he first joined SNL at age 20, he “had no idea” what he was doing because he “wasn’t really a sketch performer.” He said he was “scared” to be working alongside the show’s veterans like Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon on “such a historic, respected show and platform.”

“I figured since I’m a stand up I’ll just try my stand up and personal bits on Weekend Update as myself and I’m so glad I did,” he continued in the message. “I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times.”

Pete, 28, went on to thank the show’s creator Lorne Michaels and “everyone at SNL” saying he owes his life to them,

