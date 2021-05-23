pete-davidson-shades-chrissy-teigen-&-bill-gates-in-hilarious-‘weekend-update’-appearance-on-‘snl’

Pete Davidson was full of barbs on ‘Weekend Update’, quipping the ‘one good thing’ about the pandemic was getting Chrissy Teigen ‘out of our lives.’

Pete Davidson, 27, had plenty to say during his surprise appearance on SNL‘s Weekend Update! The comedian popped in to share his commentary on post-pandemic life, particularly the fact masks are soon to be a thing of the past. In discussing the pros of quarantine, he didn’t hold back on shading Chrissy Teigen!

“My therapist said it’s important to practice self care which is why she stopped taking my calls. If there’s one good thing about the pandemic beside getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives — I’m relieved,” he explained, laughing at his own joke. He went on to explain why he actually liked wearing face masks over the last year. “I was actually excited when I found out we had to wear masks because I figured less people would recognize me. But it didn’t work because everyone can still recognize me from my eyes,” he said next to a confused Colin Jost.

“You see someone who looks like he just woke up and hasn’t slept in days — it’s me. I was already so anxious before the pandemic — my brain didn’t have something new to panic about. Like I can’t stop being afraid public restrooms were going to give me COVID when I was already afraid they were going to give me AIDS,” he added, even shading the show itself! “AIDS is like SNL — it’s still here,

