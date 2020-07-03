phaedra-parks-reveals-why-she-really-wasn’t-intimate-with-medina-before-‘marriage-boot-camp’

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks has a really good reason for making her boyfriend, Medina Islam, wait to have sex, and she revealed it EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.

On the July 2 season premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, 46, revealed that she’s never had sex with her boyfriend, Medina Islam, 35. Many cast members were left speechless upon hearing this news — and to be honest, so were we — but after speaking to Phaedra EXCLUSIVELY, we now know why she made such a tough decision.

“Well, it’s a decision I made [myself],” Phaedra told HollywoodLife on June 29, just days before the new season of Marriage Boot Camp premiered. “Medina was definitely totally against it, but for myself, I needed to know him in an intimate way outside of a physically intimate way because prior to Medina I dated a guy in Chicago. And that was a long distance relationship and it was very passionate, but when we became physical, it hindered us getting to know each other intimately on any other level.”

“And so I wanted to make sure that this time [that] I wasn’t blinded by the passion and that I really knew who Medina was as a person,” she continued. “Because that can sometimes change your thoughts about a man in a good way and in bad way. I wanted to know that I was not rushing into a physical relationship in this scenario. He was obviously totally against it, but I had to do what was best for me.”

During this week’s episode, Medina didn’t seem too happy about Phaedra’s holdout,

» Read Full Article