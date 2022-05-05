Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page Reunite In Stunning Met Gala Snap: Photo

May 4, 2022
phoebe-dynevor-&-rege-jean-page-reunite-in-stunning-met-gala-snap:-photo
Written by
0

View gallery

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

Kim Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 02 May 2022

Fans are gushing over a newly released photograph from the 2022 Met Gala that shows former Bridgerton co-stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page posing together. In the sweet snapshot (which can be seen here), Phoebe, 27, cozied up to Regé-Jean, 34, with her left hand resting on his right shoulder. Regé-Jean held the actress by her waist.

In support of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme, the British actor donned a dark blue velvet blazer accessorized with a silver broach over a blue silk shirt and black trousers. His shoes seemed to match his blazer and had a deep blue color. Meanwhile, Phoebe wore a black sheer dress by Louis Vuitton that featured lace and beaded overlay throughout. She wore her hair down and styled it in waves.

Phoebe Dynevor met galaPhoebe Dynevor poses at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City (Photo: David Fisher/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The heartwarming reunion had fans in awe over the pair, who played each other’s love interests in the first season of the Netflix hit Bridgerton. “Why not work on getting them back together again pronto!” one fan eagerly demanded under the photo, which Netflix tweeted. “They are simply unforgettable and their chemistry undeniable, indeed,” another added. “Kaia Gerber did the Lords work for this one!” a third supporter exclaimed. Supermodel Kaia Gerber, 20, was credited with taking the photo. Yet a fourth excited fan wrote: “It would be nice to see Simon,

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

why-britney-spears-doesn’t-wants-a-custody-‘war’-with-kevin-federline-when-conservatorship-ends

Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Wants A Custody ‘War’ With Kevin Federline When Conservatorship Ends

October 14, 2021
naomi-osaka-“in-shock”-after-tennis-player-peng-shuai-goes-missing-following-#metoo-allegation

Naomi Osaka “in Shock” After Tennis Player Peng Shuai Goes Missing Following #MeToo Allegation

November 17, 2021

Heidi Klum Launches Swim Collection at Bloomingdales

November 17, 2016