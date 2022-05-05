Phoebe Dynevor & Regé-Jean Page Reunite In Stunning Met Gala Snap: Photo

View gallery

Fans are gushing over a newly released photograph from the 2022 Met Gala that shows former Bridgerton co-stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page posing together. In the sweet snapshot (which can be seen here), Phoebe, 27, cozied up to Regé-Jean, 34, with her left hand resting on his right shoulder. Regé-Jean held the actress by her waist.

In support of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme, the British actor donned a dark blue velvet blazer accessorized with a silver broach over a blue silk shirt and black trousers. His shoes seemed to match his blazer and had a deep blue color. Meanwhile, Phoebe wore a black sheer dress by Louis Vuitton that featured lace and beaded overlay throughout. She wore her hair down and styled it in waves.

Phoebe Dynevor poses at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City (Photo: David Fisher/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The heartwarming reunion had fans in awe over the pair, who played each other’s love interests in the first season of the Netflix hit Bridgerton. “Why not work on getting them back together again pronto!” one fan eagerly demanded under the photo, which Netflix tweeted. “They are simply unforgettable and their chemistry undeniable, indeed,” another added. “Kaia Gerber did the Lords work for this one!” a third supporter exclaimed. Supermodel Kaia Gerber, 20, was credited with taking the photo. Yet a fourth excited fan wrote: “It would be nice to see Simon,

