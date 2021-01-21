pinching-a-prince,-geri-halliwell's-exit-and-mel-b-bombshells:-untangling-the-wildest-spice-girls-stories

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Spice Girls have had an impressively enduring legacy for a group whose original incarnation lasted all of a few years.

The “Fab Five” released their debut album in 1996, were down to four by 1998 and went on hiatus in 2000. There have of course been multiple reunions since, including a smash-hit tour in 2007, but the lingering tail of this particular astronomical phenomenon comes down to a handful of wildly infectious songs, a cult-classic movie, epic ’90s fashion and, at the heart of it, five compelling personalities. Even when some of them were known for not having personalities, they were compelling as all get-out.

Moreover, each has remained on the radar to varying degrees on her own—and at least one of them really doesn’t want you to forget just how wild a time they had back in their blazing heyday.

In 2019, Melanie “Mel B” Brown‘s shocking (though not shocking to hear it from her, considering how outspoken she is) claimed that she and Geri Halliwell had a sexual encounter at one point during the Spice Girls’ early days together.

“She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact,” Mel, known in the ’90s as Scary Spice to Geri’s Ginger Spice, said in an interview for Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. “It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it. It just happens one time and then you talk about it and it does not really happen again. It was just that one time.”

Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm,

» Read Full Article