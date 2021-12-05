pink-helps-dying-fan-with-cancer-complete-her-bucket-list

Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Pink just made a terminally ill fan’s dream come true.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer, 42, sat down with long-time fan and fellow Philadelphia native Diane Berberian, 63, for a thirty-minute Zoom call last month, helping her check off one of the last major goals left on her bucket list.

Outside of being one of Pink’s biggest fans, Berberian is an elite runner, triathlete, and Ironman competitor, who is in hospice care after being diagnosed with bone cancer. According to ABC 6, the 63-year-old completed her final marathon in Philadelphia just last month.

On Nov. 27, Berberian posted a segment from her conversation with Pink on Facebook and shared her appreciation for everyone who helped make it possible.

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO TOOK THE TIME TO TRY AND MAKE CONNECTIONS… OUR DREAM CAME TRUE!!!!!” she captioned the video. “Pink sang ‘We Are the Champions.’ Will try to share later.”

In the video, Berberian called Pink’s decision to speak with her “a beautiful act of kindness,” expressing that when she found out they were going to meet it brought tears to her eyes.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

“You’ve made my day,” she said. “I don’t even know what’s on my bucket list now, because you were so far at the top. All the other things started to happen so it’s kinda like, ‘Okay, I’ll think of somethin’ else!'”

Pink revealed that it was another fan that tipped her off to Berberian’s wish and marveled at her story.

“You have a kind of bravery that I don’t understand,” the musician said.

