Celebrities

Plus-Size Model Brooke Finally Got the Confidence She Deserves on Dr. 90210

by Monday, October 26, 2020
plus-size-model-brooke-finally-got-the-confidence-she-deserves-on-dr.-90210

Dude With Stretched-Out Ears Wants George Clooney’s Lobes!

A life-changing experience.

Brooke lost almost 200 pounds through diet and exercise, and now, she’s ready for a tummy tuck that will rid her of the excess skin that formed during her transformation. 

The 26-year old California local and first-time Dr. 90210 patient paid a visit to Dr. Cat Begovic on tonight’s all-new episode, and the plastic surgeon listened as Brooke recounted her life story in addition to what the procedure would mean to her. 

“I’m a plus-size model, but as a child, I actually was ashamed of my body. I felt like I was made wrong and I was using food to cope with feeling like I’m not like everyone else,” Brooke explained. “That’s something I’m still healing from.”

She continued, “Losing the skin is not about changing my body—I’m very proud of my body—but I am looking forward to the day where my skin is not a focus. I’m ready to just really redefine who I am now and let go of who I was.”

Brooke goes on to tell Dr. Cat that she was at her heaviest in high school, weighing 400 pounds. She ended up losing nearly half of that, but the weight didn’t stay off very long: “I went to college and I gained it all back.”

“Then I was like, you know what, I’m sick of living like this. It was a lifestyle change at this point,” Brooke added, revealing that she currently weighed 195 pounds. 

“You should be super proud of yourself,” Dr. Cat responded. “That’s amazing!”

Now, Brooke is “done dieting” and just ready to get rid of the excess skin—especially since it’s holding her back not physically,

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Ru Paul's Drag Race Ruled The Emmys

Next post →

Kim Kardashian Refused To Be Filmed From The Waist Down During ‘This Is Paris’ Interview, Director Claims