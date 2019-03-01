Pop-Alternative Artist Novul Talks Her Latest Single “Boys Like You” and Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community

If there’s one singer you should keep a keen eye out for this year, that would be Canadian-born artist Novul. The sassy pop star peaked at #16 on the Billboard Dance Charts with her debut single “Spark”, and after taking a short break from music, she’s ready to embark on a new chapter in her career. You can listen to her latest single “Boys Like You” on Spotify and YouTube. We chatted with Novul about her relationship with producer Poet Name Life, the creative process working on “Boys Like You” and the greatest highlight of her career.

Cliché: How did you first get involved with music? When did you know you wanted to be a singer?

Novul: I remember my parents telling me that I should do dance and I ended up doing musical theater. Once I started high school, I started to watch The Toronto Show and then I got into music. So I was always interested in music and I loved to entertain.

I have always known I wanted to sing but there is a funny story to it. When I was 7-years-old I was at my brother’s hockey game and I was asked to sing the national anthem. I was blown away. My mom didn’t know that I could sing but I went ahead and sung for the crowd and just loved everyone’s responses. Then I had the first live television performance that I auditioned for called Telemiracle at age 10 and Gloria Loring was the host. After that, I began taking vocal lessons and decided that I wanted to become a professional singer.

Being a Canadian-born artist and then moving to Los Angeles after graduating from high school, how did you adjust to a new culture?

My mom is American so I have dual citizenship. I started flying to Los Angeles with my parents all throughout high school for training so I adapted quickly into a new culture. I come from a small town in Canada and people would often tell me that I didn’t look like I belonged here. I knew that I never wanted to live in a small town and wanted something bigger.

Can you describe your relationship with producer Poet Name Life? How do you feel he prepared you to be the singer that you are today?

I was in the city with Poet Name Life and he really liked me. We gravitated towards each other and we really understood each other. He was the one who gave me my artist name Novul. He helped me get out of my comfort zone and pushed me to the next level. We have an amazing relationship and I talk to him all the time.

He has always told me to be myself and to never try to be like someone else. I have learned to not be afraid to say what I want because that is how I connect with my fans by being honest and telling them what I am going through in life.

What was the creative process like working on “Boys Like You”? How did this song reflect your own personal experience?

I had a session and I was going in to start a new song. I started to write a bunch of melodies and then I took it to the studio and presented it to all my writers and producers and everyone really liked it. It actually happened in 2 hours.

Everything I write is from my personal experience. I think people don’t see that side of me and don’t know other things so that’s why I want to be honest in my relationship with my fans.

What’s the message of the song and what do you hope listeners take away when listening to the lyrics of the song?

I think the message is to have a recognition of your part in a relationship and about moving on from a relationship.

What has been the greatest highlight of your career so far?

One of my favorite greatest highlights in my career was when my single charted #16 on the Billboard Dance Charts. That was an amazing feeling. Another major highlight for me was when I performed for Pride events in New York, L.A., and Las Vegas and seeing thousands of people having a lot of energy because it allowed me to connect with them.

What was the best advice that you’ve received about the music industry and who was it from?

The best advice that I received was from DJ Poet and Will. They told me, “Do what you want to do because if you keep doing what you are doing then it’s only a matter of time.”

Over the years, you’ve been a huge supporter of LGBTQ+ equality and have performed at Pride events in New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Why was it important for you to get involved with this?

It was important for me to get involved with this organization because I have such a loving big heart. I love to be involved with the LGBTQ+ people because it makes me feel so good and life is all about love and people should not judge one another on who should be with who.

What is your number one goal in 2019?

My number one goal in 2019 is to make more music and I would like to get on tour. I would also like to spread my music to more parts of the world and connect with people from those parts of the world.

Read more Entertainment articles at ClicheMag.com

Pop-Alternative Artist Novul Talks Her Latest Single “Boys Like You” and Supporting the LGBTQ+ Community. Image Credits: Novul