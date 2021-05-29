Porsha Williams Gets Tattoo Honoring Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Published 8 hours ago

Porsha Williams believes that her relationship with her fiancé Simon Guobadia is permanent, so she decided to honor him in a way that reflects her happily ever after.

Appearing on FOX’s Dish Nation, the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she got a neck tattoo of her soon-to-be-husband’s middle name.

“I got a tattoo. I think it’s a great way to show when you love someone,” she said. “I got my fiancé’s middle name tattooed on my neck.” Co-host Sherri Shepherd then asked what the reasoning was behind getting it in that specific spot.

RELATED: RHOA’s Porsha Williams Confirms Romance With Simon Guobadia

“Right here, it don’t hurt,” Williams responded. “I don’t like no pain. Right here it doesn’t hurt and, you know, I think that’s cute.”

The revelation came as Williams discussed how Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching tattoos.

Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Guobadia on May 10, just a month after the couple started seeing each other. Simon is the estranged husband of Williams’ RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia.

Watch the full interview segment below.

(Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at anytime. BET Newsletters are sent by BET Networks, 1515 Broadway, New York, NY 10003. www.bet.com

» Read Full Article