real-housewives-of-atlanta-alum-porsha-williams-shares-her-amazon-summer-essentials

“There’s no better way to get ready for the summer than to do it with Amazon,” Porsha Williams declared on Amazon Live. She admitted, “There are always plenty of boxes coming to my door from things I’ve ordered.” The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum even shared how her Amazon shopping might affect her relationship with Simon Guobadia, explaining, “He’s just gonna have to get used to me being the person that always orders stuff from Amazon. It just doesn’t stop. I just may hide some of the boxes here and there, but it is what it is. We know how it goes with Amazon.”

This time around, the Bravo star shared her favorites for summer, including swimwear, grilling essentials, outdoor décor, and beauty products. Check out her summer essentials below to find out why she adores these Amazon picks so much.

TL;DR: these are the most popular items from Porsha Williams’ Amazon Picks.

1. Kindle Paperwhite– 96,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

2. Brightown Outdoor String Lights– 38,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

3. OontZ Angle 3 Ultra Waterproof 5.0 Bluetooth Speaker– 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

4. Cupshe Women’s V Neck One Piece Swimsuit- 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

