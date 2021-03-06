'pose'-fans-will-be-devastated-by-this-news

Published 8 hours ago

Pose is a groundbreaking television show that has built a fiercely loyal audience over the years. Sadly, the show is coming to an end.

Executive producer and co-creator Steven Canals announced on Friday (March 5) that the beloved FX show’s upcoming third season will be its last. The season three premiere is set for May 2 at 10 p.m. EST.

“’Write the TV show you want to watch!’ That’s what I was told in 2014 while completing my MFA in screenwriting,” Canals said in a statement, according to Variety. “At the time we weren’t seeing very many Black and Latinx characters — that happened to also be LGBTQ+ — populating screens. And so I wrote the first draft of a pilot the ‘younger me’ deserved.”

RELATED: ‘Pose’ Creator Donates Hospital Props To Help Fight Coronavirus

He continued: “Pose was conceived as a love letter to the underground NY ballroom community, to my beloved New York, to my queer & trans family, to myself. I, along with my incredible collaborators, never intended on changing the TV landscape. I simply wanted to tell an honest story about family, resilience, and love. How fortunate am I to have done that for three seasons.

“I’m filled with gratitude to our intrepid writers, cast, crew, and producers who worked tirelessly to make Pose come to life, humbled by our loyal audience, thankful to the ballroom community who trusted us to tell their story, overwhelmed by the critics who warmly embraced us, and forever indebted to Ryan Murphy, FX, and 20th Television for changing my life,” Canals concluded.

Pose spotlights the house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture,

» Read Full Article