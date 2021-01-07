post-malone-holds-hands-with-mystery-woman-during-a-shopping-date

See Pics

January 7, 2021 1:02PM EST

Post Malone was spotted out with a mystery woman on January 6! The two were photographed holding hands and laughing together while shopping in West Hollywood! Now, his fans are on the hunt to unlock her identity!

New couple alert? Post Malone appears to have a new lady love after he was spotted on a PDA date with an unidentified woman. The Grammy-nominated singer/rapper, 25, and the brunette, who sported front bangs, strolled around West Hollywood while holding hands on Wednesday afternoon.

Post and the woman popped into some stores and enjoyed a few laughs before they drove off in a luxury car together. The “Circles” singer sat in the front seat while his mystery chick was behind the wheel wearing tinted sunglasses. It’s unclear where they were headed to next, but they appeared smitten with one another.

The pair stepped out in casual attire for their day date. Post donned a dark-colored checkered short sleeve shirt and grey pants. Additionally, he sported white slip-on Vans sneakers and wore a red baseball cap. Meanwhile, the unnamed woman was dressed in a yellow and black long sleeve top and oversized, cut-out trousers. She wore black boots and a cross body bag. Both Post and his shopping mate wore face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post is believed to be single,

