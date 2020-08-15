pregnant-morgan-stewart-detailing-her-“hot-molten-lava-s–t”-is-the-funniest-thing-you'll-see-today

Morgan Stewart may be pregnant, but she’s still keeping it real.

For this all-new episode of Necessary Realness, the pregnant host got candid about her pregnancy journey so far. We’re talking specifics about her morning sickness, her first doctor’s appointment and what food she’s missing most.

“Definitely been very sick,” the E! personality shared. “Nausea is probably the worst feeling a human being can feel. Like, I’d rather have a headache for three weeks than feel nauseous.”

Unfortunately for Morgan, she says she’s been dealing with both nausea and headaches during her pregnancy. And don’t get her started on her bowels!

“Oh, oh, the hot molten lava s–t! By the way, they’re like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna throw up.’ You throw up out of both ends,” she quipped. “Than your asshole starts to pucker and it looks like an inverted cauliflower.”

What makes her the most sick? Morgan sounded off on Chinese food and Mexican food. In fact, the Daily Pop co-host almost puked on camera while discussing these cuisines.

However, Morgan said she’s missing sushi quite a bit.

“It’s like all I think about all day long,” Morgan added. “And, for some reason, people are only posting photos of sushi and oysters on their Instagram. I feel like it’s directed at me.”

Instagram

On Monday, Aug. 10, Morgan and fiancé Jordan McGraw revealed they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl. The former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star revealed her engagement to Jordan back on July 4.

As Morgan continued, she touched on her first doctor’s appointment, which she had to do alone due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

» Read Full Article