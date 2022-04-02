pregnant-rihanna-rocks-cheeky-‘baby-daddy’-shirt-on-lunch-date-with-a$ap-rocky:-photo

See Pic

April 2, 2022 12:42AM EDT

Rihanna made an adorably cheeky reference to her beau A$AP Rocky on Friday with a ‘baby daddy’ shirt as she showed off her ever-growing baby bump.

That’s just my baby daddy! Rihanna made a sweet reference to her man, A$AP Rocky, while out on a date Friday, wearing a shirt showing Mickey and Minnie Mouse with the writing, “Who dat is? That’s jus my baby daddy.” The slogan, a direct reference to the 1997 hit “My Baby Daddy” by B-Rock and the Bizz, was splashed across the tee and was perfectly accessorized with RiRi’s oversized dollar sign gold necklace. The mom-to-be’s growing bump was seen under her cheeky shirt, and she paired the look with baggy jeans and sneakers with a beige, gray, and red colorway, also wearing an AWGE white-and-green trucker hat — as did A$AP.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky step out (SPOT / BACKGRID).

In addition to the casual-cool style, RiRi and A$AP stepped out Thursday to visit celeb hotspot Gigi’s, this time giving a more dressed-up vibe. The 34-year-old singer sported a stunning black outfit that featured a plunging front v-neck to show off her cleavage. She also, of course, showed off her growing pregnant belly with the fitted look, pairing it with a simple sparkling necklace and chic heels.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna out in LA (SplashNews).

In addition to the L.A. outings, the “Work” singer showed up in gorgeous maternity wear at JAY-Z and Beyonce’s Oscar party on March 27. RiRi wore a dazzling black sheer gown for the event, with the top portion completely see-through save for the bandeau bra she had on underneath.

