pregnant-sharna-burgess-responds-to-“insane”-claims-that-she's-living-apart-from-brian-austin-green

Sharna Burgess set the record straight about her living situation with boyfriend Brian Austin Green after fans questioned why she was buying a new house. Read on for her response.

Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

These rumors aren’t jiving with Sharna Burgess.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, cleared the air about her relationship with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum after revealing that she’s on the market for a new home. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on May 29, Sharna said many fans have been “wildly asking me why Brian and I aren’t living together” amid her house-hunting journey.

“So insane,” she said of the claims. “I sold my house because I made amazing money on it because the market is so incredible. And I’m buying a house because my mom is moving over here and I’m buying somewhere for her to live.”

Sharing that the actor has also been accompanying her to look at properties, the 36-year-old ballroom dancer added, “First of all, is it not obvious that Brian and I live together? And what is so scary about buying a house that you don’t live in? I don’t get it.”

Sharna and Brian, 48, first sparked dating rumors in December 2020, when they were photographed kissing during a Hawaiian getaway. A month later, Brian confirmed their romance, calling Sharna “super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around.”

Instagram

The pair announced Sharna’s pregnancy in February, posing in maternity photos on a beach in Hawaii.

» Read Full Article