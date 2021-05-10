premiere-date-revealed-for-prince-harry-and-oprah-docuseries

Published 1 hour ago

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 21.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will debut two months after Winfrey’s CBS interview with the Sussexes. The royals spoke about their battles with mental health after experiencing racism, hostile press criticisms, and pressures due to their roles.

The multipart documentary explores issues of mental health and emotional wellbeing by focusing on the personal stories of high-profile people.

The series will have appearances from stars such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, and NBA veterans DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway open up about their struggles with mental health. Mental health advocate and speaker Zak Williams, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs, celebrity chef Rashad Armstead are also among the people set to feature.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Me You Can’t See producers partnered with 14 accredited and respected mental health experts and organizations from around the world to help shed light on different pathways to treatment.

The series is directed and executive produced by Emmy-winner Dawn Porter (Gideon’s Army, John Lewis: Good Trouble) and Oscar-winning documentarian Asif Kapadia (Amy, Senna, Diego Maradona). Alex Browne is serving as showrunner.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty,” Oprah Winfrey said in a statement. “Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences.

