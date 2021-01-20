president-joe-biden's-sweet-message-to-dr.-jill-biden-will-make-you-believe-in-true-love

Ahead of the 2021 presidential inauguration, Joe Biden took to his Twitter and Instagram account to praise his longtime wife, Dr. Jill Biden: “I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me.”

Less than an hour before Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the politician made sure to send a heartfelt message to his wife, now First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, Joe shared a sweet video of him and Jill grasping each other’s hands before attending Tuesday’s COVID-19 memorial at Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The caption read, “I love you, Jilly, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead.”

Jill has, indeed, been by her husband’s side for the duration of his lengthy political career. In addition to supporting Joe, she’s also taken on active campaigning roles, constantly delivering speeches and attending important events on top of her job as an educator. As Second Lady from 2008 to 2016, Jill embraced wide-ranging advocacy work, too.

The nation’s eyes were on both Joe and Jill on Inauguration Day, and the First Lady—along with Vice President Kamala Harris—used the opportunity to shine a spotlight on fashion’s next generation. Jill donned a custom ocean blue-colored coat and tapered dress by Markarian, the New York City-based womenswear label founded by Alexandra O’Neill in 2017. Blue was chosen “to signify trust, confidence, and stability,” Markarian shared in a press release.

The outfit’s message seemed to reflect the theme of Joe’s 21-minute inauguration speech,

