Prince George Sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ As Rod Stewart Performs At Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee: Watch

June 4, 2022
EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE AFTER 7TH JUNE 2022. The photograph shall not be used without permission from Royal Communications. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use). The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form when published. The photograph is for free use until June 7th 2022. Thereafter the portrait is available only via Camera Press. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie/WPA Pool/Shutterstock (12968764a) Handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace of the official Platinum Jubilee portrait of Queen Elizabeth II photographed at Windsor Castle recently

Prince George and Prince William Duke of Cambridge Platinum Party at the Palace, London, UK - 04 Jun 2022

Handout photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear having cream tea at Buckingham Palace taken from a film that was shown at the BBC Platinum Party at the Palace

Image Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock

The adorable Prince George seemed to have a blast at the Platinum Jubilee concert on June 4! During Sir Rod Stewart‘s rendition of Neil Diamond‘s classic hit “Sweet Caroline,” the 8-year-old was seen mouthing along to the words as he enthusiastically waved around a United Kingdom flag.

Prince George singing along to Sweet Caroline with his dad and waving his flag, a British classic 😍👑#PlatinimJubilee #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace pic.twitter.com/fuC0AeouQ4

— Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 4, 2022

The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, he also seemed to be on his best behavior while he sat next to his father in a similar jacket and tie. Earlier that day, the father and son duo were seen both wearing navy blue suits while they walked Cardiff Castle. The lookalike pair were accompanied by George’s mother Kate and his younger sister, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Prince George Prince William Platinum Jubilee June 4, 2022Prince George and Prince William at the Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022 (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

The Platinum Jubilee awards were a massive four day gathering honoring the reign of George’s great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who has been serving as England’s monarch for a record breaking 70 years. The star studded concert was set to be the last event of the anniversary celebration, and took place at the legendary Buckingham Palace. Memorable appearances of the night included performances from immensely talented artists such as Diana Ross,

