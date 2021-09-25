prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-look-absolutely-in-love-at-the-global-citizen-live-event

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Make 1st Appearance Since Giving Birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to be the definition of relationship goals.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a swoon-worthy appearance at the Global Citizen Live in New York City’s Central Park. The couple, who has taken The Big Apple by storm in recent days, looked absolutely smitten over one another during the event.

At one point, Meghan leaned on her husband as he held her close and wrapped his arm around her shoulder. Additionally, the two couldn’t stop smiling at each other and sweetly held hands throughout their appearance.

During the event, Meghan and Harry gave an impassioned speech about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and demanded vaccination access to all.

The British star began, “Look at all of us here, 60,000 strong together in New York City. Are we prepared to do what’s necessary to end this pandemic?”

“It is so good to be back here with all of you,” Meghan went on. “Look, we know that it feels like this pandemic has been going on forever. We get it. It is a lot.”

She continued, “And some people are just over it, but if everyone’s over it, it’s never going to be over.”

“Above all, this is a human rights crisis,” Harry expressed, adding, “My wife and I believe the way you’re born should not dictate your ability to survive.”

For their appearance, the duo stepped out in style. The former Suits star dressed in an elegant off-white shift dress by Valentino that featured intricate floral embroidery, while Harry looked just as suave in a gray suit and white button-down shirt.

