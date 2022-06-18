prince-harry’s-father’s-day-plans-&-the-‘special’-gifts-he’ll-get-from-archie-&-lilibeth

View gallery

Prince Harry is gearing up to have a Father’s Day filled with some of his favorite things: family and polo. “Harry’s polo team [Los Padres] is competing for the cup [The Pacific Coast Circuit Intra-Circuit Cup] and the finals are on Father’s Day so fingers crossed he’ll be playing a game Sunday, which would work out brilliantly since polo’s right up there on his list of favorite things to do,” a source close to Harry, 37, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 40, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The source added that aside from likely playing polo, Harry will certainly enjoy some time at home with Meghan and their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1. “Harry isn’t one for big flashy celebrations. As a rule, Meghan and Harry really enjoy keeping their celebrations low-key and down to earth, they’d both take something sentimental over splashing a bunch of cash any day, that’s just who they are,” they noted.

Prince Harry is expected to have a fun and special Father’s Day, according to HollywoodLife’s source (Photo: Marcin Nowak/Shutterstock)

If Harry and Meghan keep up with their tradition, it will certainly be a sentimental holiday. Apparently, each Father’s Day, Meghan writes Harry “a special poem about him and the kids,” per HollywoodLife‘s insider. “She does beautiful calligraphy so it’s a real work of art and something she takes a lot of joy in. And there’ll be other handmade gifts too, now that Archie is old enough to get involved,” the source explained.

