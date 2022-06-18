Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Prince Harry’s Father’s Day Plans & The ‘Special’ Gifts He’ll Get From Archie & Lilibeth

June 18, 2022
prince-harry’s-father’s-day-plans-&-the-‘special’-gifts-he’ll-get-from-archie-&-lilibeth
Written by
0

View gallery

Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.

Santa Barbara, CA - Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry by putting her hand on his knee after his Los Padres polo team lost a semi-final game against Folded Hills at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Friday (June 17). Meghan also hugged Harry’s teammate and pal, Nacho Figueras. The prince was also hugged by Nacho’s wife, Delfina Blaquier. Harry’s side was vying for a place in Sunday’s Chaval Athletics USPA IntraCircuit Final. Pictured: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT /NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESMandatory Credit: Photo by Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12976109a)A handout photo made available by Archewell shows Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at a birthday picnic on the occasion of her first birthday, at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, Britain (issued 07 June 2022). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan invited friends and family to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday with a casual backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage, a spokesperson said. EPA-EFE/Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVESCasual backyard picnic for Lilibet's first birthday, Windsow, United Kingdom - 07 Jun 2022

Prince Harry is gearing up to have a Father’s Day filled with some of his favorite things: family and polo. “Harry’s polo team [Los Padres] is competing for the cup [The Pacific Coast Circuit Intra-Circuit Cup] and the finals are on Father’s Day so fingers crossed he’ll be playing a game Sunday, which would work out brilliantly since polo’s right up there on his list of favorite things to do,” a source close to Harry, 37, and his wife, Meghan Markle, 40, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

The source added that aside from likely playing polo, Harry will certainly enjoy some time at home with Meghan and their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 1. “Harry isn’t one for big flashy celebrations. As a rule, Meghan and Harry really enjoy keeping their celebrations low-key and down to earth, they’d both take something sentimental over splashing a bunch of cash any day, that’s just who they are,” they noted.

Prince HarryPrince Harry is expected to have a fun and special Father’s Day, according to HollywoodLife’s source (Photo: Marcin Nowak/Shutterstock)

If Harry and Meghan keep up with their tradition, it will certainly be a sentimental holiday. Apparently, each Father’s Day, Meghan writes Harry “a special poem about him and the kids,” per HollywoodLife‘s insider. “She does beautiful calligraphy so it’s a real work of art and something she takes a lot of joy in. And there’ll be other handmade gifts too, now that Archie is old enough to get involved,” the source explained.

 » Read Full Article

About Author

I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

Further Reading...

kanye-west’s-dad-ray:-everything-to-know-about-the-rapper’s-father-&-their-relationship-now

Kanye West’s Dad Ray: Everything To Know About The Rapper’s Father & Their Relationship Now

February 16, 2022
elon-musk-brings-his-mom,-not-new-gf,-to-the-met-gala-after-buying-twitter

Elon Musk Brings His Mom, Not New GF, To The Met Gala After Buying Twitter

May 2, 2022

Selena Gomez’s Anti-Beiber Mansion

March 30, 2014