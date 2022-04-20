Prince Harry Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth II's Wellbeing After U.K. Visit

Prince Harry told Hoda Kotb in a new interview for Today that he and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II shared laughs over tea during their recent visit.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry REUNITE With Queen Elizabeth II

Laughter is the best medicine.

Prince Harry shared details of his recent visit with Queen Elizabeth II, telling Today‘s Hoda Kotb that being with his grandmother last week “was great.”

“It was just so nice to see her,” Harry recalled in an interview, airing April 20, “She’s on great form.”

Harry revealed that the two shared some laughs over tea during the visit—which included Harry’s wife Meghan Markle—explaining that the Queen has “always got a great sense of humor with me.”

“I know you make her laugh,” Hoda told Harry during their conversation. “That’s what she always says.”

Confirming he was able to make the 95-year-old monarch chuckle again during their latest meet up, Harry added, “It was really nice to catch up with her.”

Despite living thousands of miles away from the Queen’s English residence, Harry said he is putting in the effort to ensure his grandmother remains supported during this time.

He explained to Hoda, “I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her.”

On April 14, spokesperson for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to E! News that the couple met with Queen Elizabeth II in the United Kingdom while traveling abroad to the Netherlands during the 2022 Invictus Games.

John Stillwell/PA Wire/AP Images

The family reunion comes after Her Majesty faced some recent health issues and tested positive for COVID-19 in February.

