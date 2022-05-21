prince-harry-&-meghan-markle-‘excited’-for-their-kids-to-spend-time-with-queen-during-jubilee

View gallery

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are officially attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and according to a source close to the couple, they’re particularly looking forward to their children,11-month-old Lili and 3-year-old Archie Windsor, spending time with their great grandmother Queen Elizabeth! Amid celebrating their fourth anniversary on May 19, they made plans to head back to the UK as a family for the first time since they renounced royal life two years ago.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018. (Shutterstock)

“They typically make their anniversary very low-key,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They love spending it at home with family. They’ll cook a nice fresh meal and raise a glass of champagne and just cherish how lucky they are. They love to go hiking near their home in Santa Barbara and they’ve been having great fun discovering all the trails in their area so no doubt they’ll fit a hike in.”

The California couple, however, had bigger things on their minds, as they look ahead to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — an event that requires quite a big trip for the young family. “But as far as celebrations go the bigger focus right now is on the Jubilee and their big trip to the UK. Overall, they’re cautiously excited,” the source revealed. “They know all eyes will be on them, which is always stressful but at the same time it’s going to be a chance for them to show the world that they’re still very much a part of the family.

