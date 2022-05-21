Menu
Celebrities / Celebrity News

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Excited’ For Their Kids To Spend Time With Queen During Jubilee

May 20, 2022
prince-harry-&-meghan-markle-'excited'-for-their-kids-to-spend-time-with-queen-during-jubilee
Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is suppliedMandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c)This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle.The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published.

Meghan Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry 17 Apr 2022 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022

Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch seated volleyball. 5th edition of the Invictus Games, The Invictus Games Stadium, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 17 Apr 2022

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are officially attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, and according to a source close to the couple, they’re particularly looking forward to their children,11-month-old Lili and 3-year-old Archie Windsor, spending time with their great grandmother Queen Elizabeth! Amid celebrating their fourth anniversary on May 19, they made plans to head back to the UK as a family for the first time since they renounced royal life two years ago.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan MarkleQueen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018. (Shutterstock)

“They typically make their anniversary very low-key,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They love spending it at home with family. They’ll cook a nice fresh meal and raise a glass of champagne and just cherish how lucky they are. They love to go hiking near their home in Santa Barbara and they’ve been having great fun discovering all the trails in their area so no doubt they’ll fit a hike in.”

The California couple, however, had bigger things on their minds, as they look ahead to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — an event that requires quite a big trip for the young family. “But as far as celebrations go the bigger focus right now is on the Jubilee and their big trip to the UK. Overall, they’re cautiously excited,” the source revealed. “They know all eyes will be on them, which is always stressful but at the same time it’s going to be a chance for them to show the world that they’re still very much a part of the family.

