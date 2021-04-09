Celebrities

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Post Tribute to Prince Philip, Obama Too

by Friday, April 9, 2021
prince-harry-&-meghan-markle-post-tribute-to-prince-philip,-obama-too

Former President Barack Obama’s also honoring the late Prince with a beautiful tribute, detailing his first encounter with him and the Queen. Obama says, “Prince Philip in particular was kind and warm, with a sharp wit and unfailing good humor,”…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Kristin Cavallari Teases She ‘Stirred Up’ Some ‘Trouble’ While Shooting ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’