prince-harry’s-talk-with-dad-&-brother-was-‘not-productive,’-gayle-king-claims

Prince Harry has spoken with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after his and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. But, the father and sons didn’t get far.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7 — which forced Harry’s brother, Prince William to defend the royal family against allegations of racism — Gayle King revealed that the brothers have spoken. The CBS This Morning host, who’s friends with both Oprah and Meghan, made the revelation on-air on March 16, in response to reports that Harry, William and their father Prince Charles spoke about the situation over the weekend.

.@GayleKing says Prince Harry & Meghan also shared that no one in the royal family had spoken with Meghan as of this weekend. Gayle continued, “They want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry’s family.” pic.twitter.com/Sv0rgiD6YL

— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

“Well, I’m not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too,” Gayle said, explaining, “The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still,” Gayle continued, noting that “no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet,

