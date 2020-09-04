prince-jackson-‘proud’-to-share-the-same-name-as-dad-michael-&-‘misses-him’-more-every-year’

Interview

September 4, 2020 12:29PM EDT

More than a decade after Michael Jackson’s tragic death, his eldest son, Prince Michael Jackson Jr., admitted he’s glad to share such a ‘powerful’ name and ‘legacy’ with his iconic father.

Prince Jackson was introduced as “Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Junior” during a Sept. 4 appearance on the U.K. news program, This Morning, and the 23-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson was happy to be referred to by his full moniker. “Not many people know that is my name, and I am proud to share the same name as my father,” said Prince, per The Mirror. “And, sharing such a powerful name…there is – I don’t want to say there’s a pressure or a weight, because that’s a negative connotation. But, there is this legacy that my father worked very hard to build and maintain.”

It’s been over 11 years since Michael Jackson’s tragic death, and in that time, Prince and his siblings – Paris Jackson, 22, and 18-year-old Bigi Jackson (fka Prince Michael Jackson II, aka “Blanket”) – have all grown up to become young adults. Prince said that he misses his father “greatly,” and that “the older I get, the more I get to unpackage the wisdom that he left, and all the experiences he imparted on us. When I see them through a more mature perspective, I am extremely grateful to have had the experiences with him that I had.”

Prince Jackson goes for a Chipotle run in May 2019 (Snorlax/MEGA)

“Every year, I am more appreciative of that, but I miss him even greater because that is my father,” added Prince.

