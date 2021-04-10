prince-philip’s-memorial-plans-confirmed:-prince-harry-to-be-among-30-guests-attendance

Breaking News

April 10, 2021 1:15PM EDT

Plans for Prince Philip’s funeral have been announced after his tragic death at age 99 on April 9. Only 30 guests will be in attendance due to COVID-19.

Funeral plans for Prince Philip have been announced. Just eight days after his death at the age of 99, the royal family will gather to honor their patriarch with a private memorial, “regretfully” not open to the public due to the pandemic. An official announcement from wife Queen Elizabeth II has yet to come, but BBC reports that the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial will take place on Saturday, April 17 at St. George’s Chapel. The event will be televised from Windsor Castle, where the chapel is located. Under current pandemic restrictions in England, only 30 people may attend a funeral — including his grandson Prince Harry, 36, marking his first visit to the UK since his controversial interview.

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9 (Shutterstock)

Pregnant Meghan Markle will remain in California after being “advised by her physician not to travel,” a palace spokesperson confirmed on April 10. Due to COVID-19, the Royal Family has set up an online memorial for the public and urging people not to leave flowers or other items outside of Buckingham Palace. Other tributes for Prince Philip have also been confirmed: the UK government announced that union jacks and national flags will fly at half-mast on all government buildings the day after his funeral. Gun salutes to the Duke also took place on Saturday, April 10 by the military — guns fired 41 rounds at one round in Edinburgh, Cardiff, London, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland and other places every 40 minutes.

