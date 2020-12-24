priyanka-chopra-rocks-festive-glasses-while-bundled-up-for-christmas-eve-stroll-with-nick-jonas

See Pic

December 24, 2020 1:15PM EST

Priyanka Chopra was feeling the Christmas spirit on December 24! The actress rocked a goofy pair of Christmas tree sunglasses while taking a snowy stroll with husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, 38, and Nick Jonas, 28, are making their second Christmas as a married couple merry and bright! The couple celebrated Christmas Eve by getting a breath of fresh air and taking a stroll around their picturesque London neighborhood. With snow on the ground and sunny skies, it was the perfect day to get in the holiday spirit.

Priyanka got ultra festive as they headed out to walk their adorable dog, Diana. She bundled up in a floor-length, impossibly puffy white jacket with a hood. It looked like a cloud! The cinched waist with a sash turned the parka into something chic, though. But the best part of her outfit? Those sunglasses! The Quantico star rocked a pair of silver glitter-covered round shades, topped with Christmas trees and little pompom ornaments.

Meanwhile, Nick kept it cool with an all-black outfit, including a toasty ski jacket. We’d really like to know where his sunglasses are at. Priyanka captioned the adorable December 24 photo “Christmas Spirit!” adding the “crying while laughing” and Christmas tree emojis. Nick commented on his wife’s post with a simple string of red heart emojis.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra smolder on the red carpet at the Chasing Happiness premiere, 6/3/19 (AP)

Nick and Priyanka are keeping things low-key this year for Christmas, as many families are also doing due to the pandemic. But they’re still turned their London home into a holiday paradise!

